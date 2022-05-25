On May 26, the Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission is presenting the 2022 Historic Preservations Awards on Zoom from 6-8 p.m.
The awards celebrate the best in preservation projects and programming in the area, along with recognizing the efforts made by preservation and heritage communities, according to a release.
This year’s Historic Preservation Awards categories and recipients are listed below:
- Outstanding Achievement in Community Engagement: Tacoma Arts Museum and eTc for the Kinsey African American Art and History Collection
- Outstanding Achievement in Many Voices, Many Stories: Merilee Tanbara, for The House on Fawcett
- Outstanding Achievement in Broadening Perspectives in Preservation: Buffalo Soldiers Museum
- Outstanding Achievement in Innovation in Preservation and Outreach: Tacoma Noir Mystery Series
- Outstanding Achievement in Partnerships in Preservation: Dickman Mill Park and Ghost Timbre
- Outstanding Achievement in Leadership in Preservation: Roger Johnson
- Outstanding Landmark Nomination: Tacoma Colored Women’s Club for Nettie Asberry House
- Outstanding Heritage/Legacy Business: Rankos’ Stadium Pharmacy
- Outstanding Achievement in Residential Renovation: Scott & Donna Armstrong and Bob & Dawn Klimas for the Pratt House, 832 N. Steele St.
- Outstanding Achievement in Commercial Renovation: North Alder Partners for the former Big Value shop at 2501 N. Alder St.
To join the Zoom call May 26, click here. (Dial-in: (253) 215 8782, Webinar ID: 897 7551 2920).