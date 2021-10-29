For the second year in a row, the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual South Sound Summit in a virtual format.
The summit, which unfurled across three days in October, kicked off Oct. 26 with a panel discussion on workforce and personnel issues affecting Pierce County and beyond. Oct. 27 focused on diversity and equity; Oct. 28 concluded with a talk centered around the region’s business future.
Day One
Moderated by chamber CEO Tom Pierson, the first day’s panel comprised West Sound Workforce president and CEO Monica Blackwood, Workforce Central CEO Katie Condit, TOTE Maritime Alaska Commercial vice president Bill Crawford, and U.S. Chamber of Commerce senior economist Curtis Dubay.
Dubay started the discussion by addressing a problem increasingly beleaguering businesses nationwide: supply-chain issues, which are only exacerbating preexisting challenges with inflation and hiring nationwide. These difficulties have hindered economic growth, Dubay said. The economy for the most part is currently in good shape, though, with the caveat that these three problems will not be going away in the near term, Dubay said.
“I've stopped making...predictions because we're now a year into this and it hasn't gotten any better,” he said, adding, “But I am overall very bullish on the economy.”
Condit said that while Pierce County is back to pre-pandemic employment levels, there is still a lot of unevenness demographically, with women and communities of color specifically experiencing unemployment at significantly higher rates. Other trends are especially prevalent at the moment: some shifts in hiring practices; people who are looking to transition into different roles and sectors, with many making moves to start their own businesses. Condit advised employers to be cognizant of child-care needs, and to consider increasing opportunities for internships and apprenticeships, which tend to help with long-term retention.
Blackwood had several tips for employers at the summit who may be having hiring difficulties. She suggested acting faster than normal — reaching out to a candidate within 24 hours of them sending their résumé; offering a start date as immediately as possible so as not to be beat by a competing company. And she stressed the importance of safety, given that many prospective workers continue to be wary of potentially catching COVID-19 on the job. She joined Condit in highlighting the importance of being conscious of employee childcare needs.
Blackwood also underscored the value of raising pay rates and incentivization if wage increases aren’t possible.
“Be as inventive and creative as possible,” she said.
Day Two
Day Two’s discussion largely wrapped around diversity and equity in business. Facilitated by the Chamber’s board chair AJ Gordon, the panel consisted of Rachel Askew, founder and head coach at NEXT Organizational Culture & Equity Consulting; Drea Baines, CEO of IMpossible Consulting, LLC; and Grant Twyman, director of equity and community engagement for the Clover Park School District.
Twyman kicked things off by offering his impressions of how businesses have been working with schools to explore equity.
“I've been seeing this growing need for organizations and agencies to partner with school districts to really carry the conversation and carry the work in a way that's sustainable,” Twyman told the virtual audience, citing an example of a recent community forum in Lakewood that focused on fostering successful education outcomes for young people in the community.
NEXT’s Askew followed up on Twyman’s comments to offer her perspective as an equity consultant who works with nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and businesses. Askew noted a “national awakening” and sense of urgency that came to the forefront in 2020, during which time she said many businesses wanted to do something.
“That's really great,” she said, “but this moment right now a year later is absolutely critical for us to then match that with a stretching of our willingness, because where the urgency is performative for the sake of a public statement — so that your business doesn't tank and get cancelled — that is actually quite hollow if not paired with both an individual willingness and a systemic willingness to systemically change the way that we do things.”
IMpossible Consulting's Baines took the mic next, explaining that she has spent more than a decade serving women-, minority-, and BIPOC-owned enterprises in the community struggling to raise capital, 96 percent of which she said were comprised of Black founders.
“This is our chance right now, our moment in time to actually start building pathways to closing that racial wealth gap; seeing our way out of disparity and into prosperity because we don't have imminent threat to our lives anymore,” she told the audience.
The panelists concluded the talk by proffering some steps businesses can take to begin or continue work around equity. Twyman urged leaders to rethink hiring, recruiting, training, and promotion standards and to shift power dynamics. Askew advised attendees to really examine for whom their job descriptions are written. And instead of asking marginalized communities to come to you, Baines suggested meeting those folks in their communities by listening to what those individuals need and then providing the resources to get the job done.
Day Three
The last day, which orbited around the future of business in Pierce County, featured a panel moderated by the Tacoma Pierce County Chamber of Commerce board chair AJ Gordon encompassing Pierce County executive Bruce Dammeier; U.S. representatives Derek Kilmer and Marilyn Strickland; and City of Tacoma mayor Victoria Woodards.
Dammeier opened the discussion by acknowledging that Pierce County has strong fundamentals, highlighting the county’s global connection through Joint Base Lewis McChord, infrastructure growth, and workforce strength. He said the future of businesses in Pierce County looks promising, noting the continued support from the business community as well as recent land investments made in the region — namely the Panattoni development in the Frederickson area.
“I would say, again, remember those fundamentals, we've got the infrastructure, we've got a trade connection, we've got all this stuff going on,” he said. “We've got land, we've got people. Those are key as we move forward.”
Strickland took the floor to talk about the work that’s going on in Washington, D.C., especially the bipartisan infrastructure package that was voted on later that day. The package will be a transformational investment in transit, green energy, high-speed internet service to rural areas, and more, she said.
Kilmer expanded on a few more infrastructure package details. Kilmer went on to provide more context to President Biden’s Build Back Better framework, underlining affordable housing and childcare, increased financial aid for students, new and additional green jobs, and more.
“These are investments to help revitalize this historic neighborhood to help address our community's challenges with regard to affordable housing, and to provide more space and opportunity for BIPOC-owned businesses in our community,” he said.
He noted that the spending bill also includes local funding for a streetscape proposal from the City of Tacoma for streetscaping on the hilltop.
Mayor Woodards closed the day’s panel. Reiterating the work mentioned by Strickland and Kilmer, Woodards drew attention to what’s happening at the local level. A few initiatives of note include the sub-area planning process that includes Tacoma, Fife, Port of Tacoma, and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.
“We are working together as an executive leadership team along with a few other committees that have been put together to really plan the future of the port. We are blessed in this community to have a deepwater port, and it should operate as such but it can be a greener, cleaner port,” she said.
Woodards closed by summarizing additional work being done that includes recovery grants for businesses affected by the pandemic as well as job creation initiatives.
“We've got great partnerships happening with Workforce Central hosting paid internships, and implementing a series of employer-driven rapid training cohorts,” she added.