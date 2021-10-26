For the second year in a row, the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual South Sound Summit in a virtual format.
The summit, which will unfurl across three days this week, kicked off today with a panel discussion on workforce and personnel issues affecting Pierce County and beyond. Moderated by chamber CEO Tom Pierson, the panel comprised West Sound Workforce president and CEO Monica Blackwood, Workforce Central CEO Katie Condit, TOTE Maritime Alaska Commercial vice president Bill Crawford, and U.S. Chamber of Commerce senior economist Curtis Dubay. Each shared insights about trends and challenges they’re seeing related to the workforce and the larger economy.
Dubay started the discussion by addressing a problem increasingly beleaguering businesses nationwide: supply-chain issues, which are only exacerbating preexisting challenges with inflation and hiring nationwide. These difficulties have hindered economic growth, Dubay said. The economy for the most part is currently in good shape, though, with the caveat that these three problems will not be going away in the near term, Dubay said.
“If we had done this presentation last year, at this time, I would have said, “Oh, these issues with the supply chain, they're gonna work themselves out. We'll get back into work and we'll be okay in the next few months,” he said. “I've stopped making those predictions because we're now a year into this and it hasn't gotten any better. In fact, it's gotten worse in some ways. But I am overall very bullish on the economy. I think we're in good, good stock considering where we work. I think we're in for a period of really strong growth going forward as far as I can see.”
In his role at TOTE, Crawford said he’s seen supply-chain slowdowns in many segments; major labor shortage issues; and port congestion. He said, however, that from the TOTE perspective, the domestic supply chain hasn’t been nearly as impacted as what’s been happening internationally.
“Our business has been resilient,” he said. “We've continued to run two shifts a week, sailing between Tacoma and in Anchorage. And so we really continue to be able to provide for the communities that we serve. And so from that point, that's great. All that said, I think it just in terms of the issues most important for (the summit) ... it's really hiring people in development and dealing with a very uncertain supply chain.”
Condit said that while Pierce County is back to pre-pandemic employment levels, there is still a lot of unevenness demographically, with women and communities of color specifically experiencing unemployment at significantly higher rates. Other trends are especially prevalent at the moment: some shifts in hiring practices; people who are looking to transition into different roles and sectors, with many making moves to start their own businesses. Condit advised employers to be cognizant of child-care needs, and to consider increasing opportunities for internships and apprenticeships, which tend to help with long-term retention.
“It's a complex workforce... and labor market (right now),” Condit said. “I think it's an exciting time to see some of those system shifts.”
Blackwood had several tips for employers at the summit who may be having hiring difficulties. She suggested acting faster than normal — reaching out to a candidate within 24 hours of them sending their résumé; offering a start date as immediately as possible so as not to be beat by a competing company. And she stressed the importance of safety, given that many prospective workers continue to be wary of potentially catching COVID-19 on the job. She joined Condit in highlighting child care, underlining the importance of flexibility and having conversations with current employers about what their child-care needs are and working around them.
Blackwood also underscored the value of raising pay rates. If there are worries about it ultimately costing the business, Blackwood noted that employers should examine which is ultimately more costly — leaving a role unfulfilled, or slightly tweaking pay. If it really isn’t a possibility to set higher wages, Blackwood said incentivization is an important tool: hiring/retention bonuses, training for potential advancement, pet insurance, grocery delivery services — perks that show an additional level of care.
“Be as inventive and creative as possible,” she said.
Today’s portion of the summit will be followed up tomorrow by a panel on diversity and equity business and on Thursday with a discussion on future business planning. Get the summit schedule and more speaker information here.