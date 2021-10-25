Fife will soon be home to Tesla Tacoma, according to a list of current projects on the web site of California-based developer Miramar Capital.
While the developer did not disclose additional details of the project, the Puget Sound Business Journal recently reported that Miramar paid $28.5 million for a 61,000-square-foot building that housed Larson Power Boats. That building fronts Interstate 5 in a commercial area with a number of other dealerships.
According to Tesla’s website, it currently operates eight dealerships in Washington, including two in Bellevue; three in Seattle; and one each in Renton, Lynnwood, and Spokane.