The City of Tenino is getting one step closer to its vision of becoming an arts hub by applying for a capital project grant from the Washington State Arts Commission for creative district tourism signage.
“We’ve got the history of being creative as part of our DNA,” Mayor Wayne Fournier recently told The Chronicle, referencing the city’s stone-carving legacy. “We’ve got a lot of people here with a lot of talent. And we’re definitely wanting to support that. Artful communities are healthy communities. They’re more lively. They’re more economically viable and vibrant.”
The Tenino Creative District, which is organized and operated by the City of Tenino, has applied for a $13,800 capital project grant from the commission. In addition, it will receive a $2,000 operating grant this year.
The proposed project will recruit Tenino metal art creator Stew Waldrop, of Creative Iron Works, to create custom-designed metal art banners to go onto the light and electrical poles in the creative district and one metal art sign.
The project will run the entire length of the Tenino Creative District, and each art piece will be numbered so that the city can create a scavenger hunt with a historical bent.
In 2020, the Washington State Arts Commission certified the Tenino Creative District, making it the seventh certified creative district in the state.