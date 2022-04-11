Tech Sector M&A is Expected to Remain Active Throughout the Year

The tech sector accounted for almost half of JD Merit & Co.’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) business last year nationally, and the investment bank’s leader doesn’t see that or broader M&A activity slowing in 2022, barring runaway inflation and unchecked interest rates.
M&A deals nationally and globally last year were the highest on record, with tech as the leading sector, according to Craig Dickens, CEO of JD Merit in Gig Harbor and an entrepreneur investment banker, certified M&A advisor, and angel investor. Tech companies in Greater Seattle, and in the rest of the Northwest and the nation, are capitalizing on the acceleration of the digitization of business, from e-commerce to cloud computing to cybersecurity and more, with cybersecurity a particularly robust sector in South Sound.
“For the last 20 years, tech has been kind of a leading sector in terms of deals, (and) a lot of times it’s faster to buy technology than it is to build it,” Dickens said. “So I think it will continue to have a dominant place, and COVID really just poured gas on the fact that we’re moving more to a tech-based and tech-enabled society.”
Tech companies locally have a nice foothold in cybersecurity, and with more people working from home and more business being conducted digitally, plus evolving concerns about cybersecurity nationally and globally, those cyber companies are benefi ting, Dickens said. So are others, like the managed service providers to which companies outsource their IT.
“The economy is becoming more and more dependent upon technology locally; that is not to say that we don’t have a strong manufacturing base,” which also is becoming more tech-enabled, he said.
“We sold a plastics injection molding company here locally, and the reason they were considered a leader in their field is because they were what we call tech-forward — all of their machines were integrated, all of them had robots, they had an ERP (enterprise resource planning), and an intelligent advanced manufacturing system to monitor the production of the machines,” he said. “Those companies that are thinking tech-forward are the ones that will get the offers, and those that are kind of stuck in old-line thinking without investing into technology may not get an offer at all or may not get an attractive offer.”
Tech sector companies like those in e-commerce, cloud, and cybersecurity have significant tailwinds aided by what’s going on in the general market, Dickens said.
The M&A activity in cybersecurity is high, and companies in that sector either have the chops and the technology or don’t; there’s no pretending, he said. That’s where it’s a lot easier for strategic companies to get the technology through acquisition rather than try to develop the technology over time.
Dickens said tech and other companies wanting to sell shouldn’t expect a deal to happen overnight; it takes a couple years to get prepared and do it right.
“You want to be thoughtful about it, you want to bring in a professional team, and you want to start now,” he said. “It takes us six to nine months to sell a company, sometimes longer.” It’s a step-by-step process, he said. “You can’t just wake up one day and either be, ‘I’m done or I’m frustrated, and I’m done,’” he said. “You should be planning your exit so that you can exit well.”
Those principles apply to all business owners, not just those in tech.
Dickens offered a list of five things to do now for people thinking of selling their business in 2022:
1. Know the worth of your business, and consider meeting with an investment banker to get a valuation of what your business is worth in today’s market and an opinion about whether it is sellable.
2. Understand what you would take home after the sale.
3. Know how much is enough to meet your goals after you sell your business.
4. Find out whether you’re really ready to exit your company.
5. Finally, know how to de-risk, plan, de-lever, and execute well.