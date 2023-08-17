The information and communication technology sector, or ICT, directly employed 360,900 people in Washington state in 2022 and, when including indirect positions, accounted for nearly 1.5 million jobs, according to a new report released today by the Washington Technology Industry Association.
WTIA’s new report, Technology Sector Economic Outlook in Washington State and the Greater Seattle Region, was prepared in partnership with Amazon, Mitsubishi Corp. (Americas), and the input of numerous WTIA member organizations, according to a WTIA news release. WTIA commissioned the study by High Peak Strategy, an economics and research consulting firm specializing in industry analysis, economic impacts, international trade, and regional economic development.
The full report is available here.
Tech sector employers added 89,000 new workers to their payrolls between 2019 and 2022, an increase of 33%. ICT is the fastest-growing industry in the state, the release said, which also noted that each tech sector job is associated with four jobs across the state economy. Washington's tech sector represents 22% of the state economy, higher than any other state in the union, WTIA’s release said, citing a a national study.
"Tech's economic impact goes far beyond the industry itself," WTIA CEO Michael Schutzler said in the release. "The sector plays a central role in increasing prosperity across other aspects of the state economy, directly and indirectly supporting new jobs, income and revenue across Washington."
Tatsuya "Ted" Fuse, senior vice president at Mitsubishi Corp. (Americas), said the report "highlights the technological innovations, entrepreneurial ecosystem, and high-skilled workforce that makes Washington state a desirable location for companies like ours. We plan to continue working with key local players like WTIA to further promote this region as a catalyst for developing impactful technology."
During the 2020-‘21 pandemic and global recession, the ICT sector in Washington added 20,900 new workers in 2020, up from 20,800 in 2019 and 16,000 in 2018, WTIA said. It noted that statewide employment contracted 5.3% in 2020, but ICT employment grew 7.7%.
The release noted that recent tech layoffs, while significant, are small relative to the industry's net growth. Reported ICT sector layoffs as of early May 2023 are equivalent to 15% of net job growth in the sector in 2022, bringing statewide ICT jobs back to the same job levels as April 2022, the release said.
Many unfilled tech positions remain, with many more projected over the next decade, the release continued, adding that The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects computer and information technology occupations to grow 13% from 2020 to 2030, faster than the average for all occupations.
The report also notes tech’s contributions to tax revenues.
“The tech sector shoulders a disproportionate share of state business taxes. In 2022, the ICT sector directly contributed an estimated $512.2 million in business and occupation (B&O) taxes to the Washington state budget,” the study says. “The ICT sector’s B&O contributions have also grown over time, increasing in real (inflation-adjusted) terms 86% between 2007 and 2022. Factoring in indirect and induced impacts, the tech sector supported $4.3 billion in state taxes in 2022.”