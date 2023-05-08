The U.S. Treasury Department’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund recently certified TAPCO Credit Union as a Community Development Financial Institution.
The designation is available to organizations that have proven that they provide financial services and products in communities lacking access to traditional banking services. The certification is granted with the purpose of generating economic growth and opportunity within these communities.
"TAPCO plans on leveraging this certification to obtain grant funding to further expand our products and services to address areas of inequity in our community,” Justin Martin, CEO of TAPCO Credit Unio, said in a release. “We are thankful for the opportunity to earn this designation, as future grant funding will allow us to do more for our community and the people the financial system has historically underserved."
For the certification, TAPCO Credit Union partnered with CU Strategic Planning, the largest credit union consultancy program focused on CDFI certification and grant fund applications. They also help with strategic planning, financial empowerment, and DEI initiatives, the release noted.
“The work our client credit unions do to unlock opportunities within their communities is essential to help eliminate banking deserts, eradicate predatory lending and reduce generational poverty across the United States,” CU's strategic planning CEO and co-owner Stacy Augustine said in the release. “CDFI certification opens pathways to additional capital that credit unions can then pump into their communities to improve the lives of their members and those around them.”
The CDFI Fund was established in 1994 to boost lending and community development through CDFI institutions, which allows them to expand their reach into underserved communities. It also opens opportunities for institutions to access CDFI grant funds that can be used to support financially vulnerable residents and communities.
"Our next step will be to work with CU Strategic Planning to analyze data around underserved populations in our area,” Martin said. “We will seek CDFI grant funding to add products and services that will leverage access to financial services and help address systematic issues perpetuating exclusion from the financial system.”