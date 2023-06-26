Forbes has finalized its list of the best credit unions in each state in the U.S., and South Sound organizations WSECU and TAPCO Credit Union placed first and second, respectively, in the Washington state rankings.
“We are thrilled and honored to be included on such a prestigious list,” Justin Martin, the CEO of TAPCO Credit Union, said in a press release. “This accolade reflects our commitment to providing superior financial services, exceptional member experiences, and fostering long-term relationships built on trust and integrity.”
Forbes’ list tests credit unions on several factors, including “customer service, the quality of the financial advice representatives offer, (and) whether fees are transparent and reasonable,” according to the release.
TAPCO credit union, which opened in 1934 and is based in Fircrest, highlighted how its commitment to personalized, engaged service helped it be recognized on the list.
Olympia-based WSECU opened in 1957 and has since opened several branches in Washington, including South Sound locations like Tumwater, Lacey, and Lakewood.
“We’re honored to be recognized as the top credit union in Washington on this list,” said Ann Flannigan, vice president of public relations at WSECU, in an email to South Sound Business. “At the end of the day, for us it’s about the members. They’re at the heart of everything we do. Member feedback helps us determine our path and knowing that same member feedback is what led to this recognition is incredibly rewarding.”
TAPCO recognized its devotion to community service as a leading factor behind its success. TAPCO Credit Union actively engages in “philanthropic initiatives, supporting various local organizations and community events,” according to the release.
“This recognition highlights TAPCO’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional financial services and demonstrates its strong position in the competitive financial landscape,” the credit union said in the release.