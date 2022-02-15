TAPCO Credit Union announced this week that it will be continuing its expansion in Pierce County to its newest branch in Gig Harbor. The sixth branch from the credit union is scheduled to open in late February and will be located in Pioneer Square.
“Since 1934, TAPCO has been committed to improving the financial health of families and communities in Tacoma and Pierce County, and this is another big step forward in that mission,” said chief executive officer Justin Martin in a release. “We’re excited to be extending a hand across the Narrows to the folks in Gig Harbor and the surrounding communities to continue that work.”
The Gig Harbor branch will offer the full menu of TAPCO’s financial services, including auto loans, mortgages and refinancing, savings and checking accounts, CDs and IRAs, among other services.
The new location includes 2,300 square feet of space that has undergone a complete redesign to make a more open concept and member-friendly area.
A grand opening celebration is scheduled at the new branch location for April 22 at 2 p.m.