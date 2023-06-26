Forbes has finalized its list of the best credit unions in each state in the U.S., and TAPCO Credit Union has come out on top in the Washington state rankings.
“We are thrilled and honored to be included on such a prestigious list,” Justin Martin, the CEO of TAPCO Credit Union, said in a press release. “This accolade reflects our commitment to providing superior financial services, exceptional member experiences, and fostering long-term relationships built on trust and integrity.”
Forbes’ list tests credit unions on several factors, including “customer service, the quality of the financial advice representatives offer, (and) whether fees are transparent and reasonable,” according to the release.
The credit union, which opened in 1934, highlighted how its commitment to personalized, engaged service helped it be recognized by the list.
The credit union also recognized its devotion to community service as a leading factor behind its success. TAPCO Credit Union actively engages in “philanthropic initiatives, supporting various local organizations and community events,” according to the release.
“This recognition highlights TAPCO’s unwavering commitment to providing exceptional financial services and demonstrates its strong position in the competitive financial landscape,” the credit union said in the release.