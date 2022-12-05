The City of Tacoma has announced that the Tacoma Artist Initiative Program is accepting funding applications from eligible Tacoma artists working in a variety of disciplines including literary, digital, film, and more.
Artists can receive receive up to $4,000 to support their creative process and will have by Dec. 31, 2024, to complete their project. All applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 23 to be considered.
The program, which is open to all applicants if criteria is met, is also in alignment with Tacoma City Council Resolution 40622, which calls for an investment in the communities most affected by racial, social, and economic injustice, a release noted. The panel approving applications will in turn prioritize funding for artist projects that meets one or more of the following criteria:
● Projects and/or public components that primarily give voice to one or more of the following:
- Racial justice and/or social justice
- Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) / African, Latinx, Arab, Asian, Native-American (ALAANA) communities
- Economically or socio-economically marginalized communities
- LGBTQIA+ communities
- People with disabilities
● Projects and/or public components that strive to provide fair compensation to the artist and/or project collaborators that is appropriate based on the project and available budget. Fair compensation can include the payment of agreed upon fees, in-kind compensation, and/or fair value exchange for services.
● Projects and/or public components that will address emergent community needs.
“TAIP is such an exciting program that focuses on supporting our individual artists,” said Tacoma Arts Commission Chair Benjamin Maestas III in the release. “This support helps artists continue creating, innovating, and engaging with our community which keeps Tacoma thriving.”
All applicants are invited to attend a free virtual workshop, which will explain the program and funding process in more detail. The workshop will be held virtually on Dec. 14 from 5:30-7 p.m. here. The workshop will be recorded and posted here.
More details, including all eligibility requirements and instructions on how to apply, are available here. Application guidelines are also available by calling (253) 591-5191 or emailing nstrom-avila@cityoftacoma.org.