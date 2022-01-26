Tacoma-based Stellar Industrial Supply, which focuses on the aerospace industry, is acquiring for an undisclosed amount Sparks, Nevada-based JLM Industrial Supply, a move that gives Stellar an immediate foothold in the North Nevada market, the Puget Sound Business Journal has reported.
According to the report, Stellar will hire 10 of JLM’s employees, including company president Michael Stuart, who will serve as commercial market leader for the geographic area that he serves.
The deal, which is expected to close at the end of March, is Stellar’s eighth acquisition over the past 15 years. It now operates in eight states, including Washington, Oregon, California, Montana, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Florida. In Washington, it has regional offices in Everett, Tacoma, Seattle, and Spokane.
John Wiborg, president and CEO of Stellar Industrial, estimates Stellar will see $125 million in sales in 2022 — a rebound from 2020 when the company had $80 million in sales, down 20 percent from the year before, the article stated.