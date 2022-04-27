Real estate development company Harbor Custom Development has listed with brokerage firm Kidder Mathews six Western Washington apartment projects, including Pacific Ridge in Tacoma and Tanglewilde in Lacey.
The six multi-family projects total 734 units and have a combined value of $278 million. It is anticipated the listed projects will sell upon completion over the next 24 months. Additional properties listed by Harbor include:
Mills Crossing (Townhomes) in Bremerton;
Belfair View in Belfair;
Wyndstone in Yelm; and
Bridgeview Trails in Port Orchard
“We are excited to represent Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in selling their multi-family properties. Apartment projects in Washington state are trading at historically low CAP rates driving significant value to the underlying asset. The Puget Sound Region apartment market and specifically the Seattle, Tacoma MSA continue to outperform the majority of the country,” said Austin Kelley, senior vice president at Kidder Mathews, in a press statement.