The Washington Building Apartments, an 18-story, 156-unit historic multifamily development in downtown Tacoma, is scheduled to open in early summer.
Built in 1925, the Washington Building Apartments was the tallest building in Tacoma and the second tallest in Pacific Northwest, behind Smith Tower in Seattle’s Pioneer Square, when it was completed.
The vintage apartments will feature expansive views of the city and Puget Sound, plus a tenant lounge in the building’s historic bank vault. The rooftop and penthouse space — which historically housed Tacoma’s medical Scientific Zoo — will be transformed into a rooftop amenity deck with views of the Sound and mountain ranges.
Real estate investment and operating firm Unico Properties acquired the building in 2017 in an off-market purchase. The project is being developed as part of a single-asset joint venture between Unico and investment firm Pinnacle Partners’ respective Qualified Opportunity Zone Funds, which acquired the property in May 2020.
Unico is developing the $60 million project on behalf of its and Pinnacle Partners’ QOZF investors.