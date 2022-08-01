Tacoma nonprofit Degrees of Change is celebrating 20 years of community service with an anniversary convention this week.
Since 2002, Degrees of Change has worked to help members of local underserved communities grow into leaders and foster a more diverse and equitable community. Part of Degrees of Change’s work is its Act Six program, which provides promising young scholars from diverse backgrounds with higher education scholarships and leadership training.
The Act Six program mainly serves students of color and those from low-income areas, providing them the support they need to graduate from college. According to its website, Act Six has supported more than 1,200 students.
"As a person of color and as a first-generation college student, the amount of support I received from Act Six program, the staff, the training tools, really prepared me not only to experience and to complete college, but just to be able to accomplish community projects I didn't even know I had in mind until I was part of the program,” said Oregon State Representative and Act Six graduate Ricki Ruiz in a statement.
The Degrees of Change 20th anniversary convention will be held in Tacoma Aug. 4-7. Attendees will include graduates of the Act Six program and current Act Six scholars. Act Six graduate speakers will include Emmy-nominated author Christian Paige and Kindest CEO Amaria Price.
Learn more about Degrees of Change here.