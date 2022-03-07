Ask: Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards

Courtesy of City of Tacoma

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards will present the 2022 State of the City Address on March 10 at 6 p.m., during which she is anticipated to address affordable housing, homelessness, public safety, and recovery from the global health and economic crisis.

This year’s theme is “Stronger: Many Voices, One Community.” Kevin Dull, who has years of leadership in the business community from his time with the Chamber of Commerce and the medical service sector, and Tara Ryan, who is chair of the Mayor’s Youth Commission, will serve as co-emcees.

Also to be featured in the program are Connie McCloud from the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, who will provide the tribal blessing as she has in previous years; Tacoma Poet Laureate Lydia Valentine, who will provide a spoken word performance; and the Choir of the Christian Church of American Samoa of Fort Lewis, who will provide the national anthem and closing choral performance.

The public is invited to follow the State of the City Address live. Click here to learn how to follow the event live online, on television, or via an audio-only option.

Tags

Recommended for you