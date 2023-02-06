WinCo Foods' 6th Avenue store in Tacoma is now open.
The location, which marks the company's second Tacoma branch and the 139th employee-owned store overall, opened its doors today at 9 a.m. The opening has long been anticipated since initial permits were filed with the city a few years ago, according to published reports.
As noted on the retailer’s website, there are a few tips that shoppers should keep in mind when visiting:
The store does not take credit cards. It accepts debit cards, checks, cash, and EBT;
Shoppers will bag their own groceries at checkout;
Shoppers do not need a membership to shop; and
The store will be open from 5 a.m.-1 a.m., seven days a week.