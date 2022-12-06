Tacoma company VSG Marketing announced this week that it has been acquired by Des Moines, Iowa-based web development agency Spindustry. VSG has specialized in the strategic consulting, development, and curation of martech since its founding in 2003.
All of VSG’s existing staff members will remain in their current roles; the company also will continue to be located in Tacoma. The acquisition will be effective Jan. 1.
Founder Doug Burton will move into a senior consultant role; Alex Devine, who currently is VSG’s vice president and this year was among South Sound Business’ 40 Under 40 honorees, will move up into the president position.
“Spindustry is thrilled to be adding the talent and knowledge of VSG Marketing to our work family. It has been a long-time goal of Spindustry to acquire an agency and VSG is a perfect fit for us from their culture to their services,” new VSG co-owner Angela Culbertson said in a press release. “We value their long-standing tenure of excellence for their clients and look forward to serving clients across the nation as a woman-owned and -led organization.”