Tacoma Venues & Events (TVE) announced this week that ASM Global was selected as a partner for the City of Tacoma-owned Pantages Theater, The Rialto Theater, and Theatre on the Square.
ASM Global was selected through a bid process based on industry leadership, commitment to community, programming strategy, and financial terms, per a press release from TVE. The 10-year partnership agreement includes responsibility to day-to-day operations, maintenance, financial accountability, community engagement and programing.
“We are pleased to welcome the proven experience of ASM Global to steward Tacoma’s treasured theater district facilities,” the City of Tacoma's deputy city manager Tadd Wille said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to working closely with the organization and local leadership to elevate the experience for all theater audiences, arts organizations, educational partners and promoters, while increasing activity and investment in our theaters and the vibrant arts and cultural sector in Tacoma.”
These theaters are home to eight resident arts organization that put on performances, special events, and educational programs for the community. These organizations include Northwest Sinfonietta, Puget Sound Revels, Symphony Tacoma, Tacoma Arts Live, Tacoma City Ballet, Tacoma Concert Band, Tacoma Opera, and Tacoma Youth Symphony.
“We are deeply committed to delivering numerous positive impacts for the local communities, partners, and guests we serve worldwide,” said Bob Papke, ASM Global's vice president of theaters, in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to bring ASM’s extensive resources to Tacoma as a worldwide leader in live entertainment content and programming, sustainability, diversity, and look forward to driving additional economic impact for the region.”
Management, operations, and event job posts for ASM Global at the Tacoma theaters are now open. The theater will re-open this month and public health and safety guidelines will be followed.