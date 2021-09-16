Tacoma Venues & Events Bolstering Sensory Inclusivity with New Partnership

Tacoma Venues & Events (TVE) shared earlier this week that it has partnered with KultureCity to make the Tacoma Dome and the Tacoma Convention Center more sensory-inclusive during events.
According to a release, the sensory-inclusive certification process necessitates staffers are trained by medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to help manage with a sensory overload situation. Sensory sensitivities or challenges are frequently experienced by people with dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions, the release noted.
Sensory bags coming with noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, weighted lap pads, and verbal cue cards will be available to guests who feel overwhelmed by the environment, the release said, adding that families can download the KultureCity App before attending an event to know where in the building accommodations are.
“Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that the Tacoma Dome and Greater Tacoma Convention Center are equipped to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing. We’re honored to partner with Tacoma Venues & Events to provide a truly inclusive experience for all fans and guests,” said KultureCity executive director Uma Srivastava in a prepared statement.