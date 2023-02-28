Bates Technical College in Tacoma and the Tacoma Urban League recently entered into a six-year partnership to offer the T’wina Nobles Young Professionals Scholarship to students of color.
The scholarship allows for four $2,500 scholarships to be awarded during the first year and two $2,500 scholarships awarded for years two through six.
Bates Technical College isn’t the first to offer the scholarship and joins multiple other Pierce County-based public two-year community and technical colleges such as Tacoma Community College, Clover Park Technical College, and Pierce College.
“We are excited to offer our students of color the T’wina Nobles Young Professionals Scholarship," Bates Technical College Foundation Director LeAnn Dreier said in a release. "Students of color face greater obstacles to reaching their educational goals and are more likely to graduate with greater debt because of the high use of student loans. This scholarship is designed to relieve the burden of high educational expenses for students who hope to have a positive impact on improving equality and justice in their communities.”
The scholarship asks for students of color between the ages of 20 and 40 and are taking an active leadership role in their community to apply. In addition, recipients of the scholarship each year will be invited to attend the annual Tacoma Empowerment Awards event.
