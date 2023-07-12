Tacoma was in the national spotlight this week when it was featured in a national television story among five booming U.S. cities where people really want to live based on work-life balance factors that include quality of schools, job security, outdoor life, cost of living, community and diversity, and growth.
The “Today” show segment featured Frances Katzen, a real estate agent and broker with Douglas Elliman Real Estate in New York, who shared that Tacoma ranked No. 3 on the list behind Round Rock, Texas (No. 1), and Sarasota, Florida (No. 2). Bridgeport, Connecticut, ranked No. 4, and Raleigh, North Carolina, came at No. 5.
Tacoma gets about 35 seconds of exposure in the four-and-a-half-minute piece.
In an email Tuesday, the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber said it was “proud to have helped the 'Today' show source many of the pieces of footage used in this segment showcasing what makes Tacoma such an amazing place to live.”