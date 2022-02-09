Tacoma mayor Victoria Woodards announced this week that the City of Tacoma will keep its utility disconnection moratorium in place until March 31.
"This additional time is intended to give residents enough notice to make a plan to take care of outstanding balances, including access to programs and resources that may help," Woodards said in a City release. "We want to get these customers onto a payment plan right away and connect them with resources to catch them up on their payments so that no one loses service, especially the more financially vulnerable in our community."
Nearly $30 million in unpaid bills have accumulated since the start of the pandemic, TPU said in the release, adding that 27,000 of its customers — many of whom had been income-restrained before the pandemic’s onset — owe past-due charges. Once the disconnection process begins again, TPU customers with past-due balances will receive several notifications from the utility, the release said, noting that the earliest a customer could be without service is in May.
“We need TPU customers to take action now," Steve Hatcher, manager of TPU customer services, said in the release. "Our team is here to help with a flexible, hands-on approach, and our goal is for all TPU customers to keep their services."
Get more information here.