There’s a new 6% solid waste excise tax to fund and expand community cleanup programs like Tidy-Up Tacoma, which previously were funded with one-time money from the American Rescue Plan Act and other City funds, the City of Tacoma has announced.
Customers can expect to see the new charge appear on their May or June bills, depending on their billing cycle. It will be listed as a “local excise tax.”
"We have heard from residents and visitors that we need to be doing more to clean up graffiti, litter, and debris, and we need to be doing it faster," said Mayor Victoria Woodards in a prepared statement. "We want to ensure that everyone encounters an environment that reflects the pride and care that the community has for Tacoma. This funding will allow us to be more responsive and proactive in keeping Tacoma a beautiful, clean, and litter-free city that makes for a more welcoming and inviting community for all.”
The excise tax is expected to generate about $7 million in two years. A residential customer with a 60-gallon garbage container can expect $3 per month added to their bill. These funds will expand and support:
- Coordinated litter, debris, and graffiti cleanup services in the public right-of-way;
- Trail maintenance;
- Maintenance and replacement of public trash cans in business districts;
- Cleanup at and around encampment sites;
- More staff to proactively address issues in the community;
- Bill credit payment assistance to ease the burden on low-income households; and
- Opportunities for the community to inform Tidy-Up Tacoma programs and services.