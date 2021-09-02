Tacoma Summer Blast Coming This Weekend

In partnership with the City of Tacoma, Metro Parks Tacoma is holding Sept. 4 the Tacoma Summer Blast, which will feature live music, food, entertainment, crafts vendors, and a fireworks display over Commencement Bay.
The event will kick off at noon at both Dune Peninsula and Point Ruston with a selection of vendors from the Tacoma Night Market. Attendees can browse the vendors’ handcrafted wares as a stage of live music on the Cambia Legacy Lawn sets the vibe beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Point Ruston is the presenting sponsor of the live music stage.
At 9 p.m., a fireworks display will launch from a barge about 3,000 feet offshore from Cummings Park, maximizing prime visibility from most parks along the Ruston Way Waterfront, from Dune Peninsula Park in the north to Jack Hyde Park in the south. Western Fireworks Display will produce the fireworks show.
Ruston Way will remain open to vehicle traffic, and restaurants and other businesses may remain open during the event.
Per current state and county health department guidance, masks are strongly recommended at the event for everyone ages 5 and up. If state or county health authorities issue updated guidelines for masking at outdoor events, those guidelines will apply to this event.