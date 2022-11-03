Now through Nov. 30, the City of Tacoma is accepting funding applications for 2023 community events.
Applicants can request up to $10,000 for costs associated with the production of a publicly accessible event(s). Funding may be used for event infrastructure, traffic control, performers, event marketing, and more. Funded events must take place between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023. Click here for additional guidelines and to apply.
This marks the second year for funding. The City’s Events and Recognition Committee will oversee the selection panel in the funding process.
In 2022, the first year of funding, 15 organizations were awarded grants totaling $96,000. Some of the events included the ChuSeok Festival, the Mosaic Festival, and the Tacoma Pride Festival.