Do you have a business idea? Are you looking to expand your expertise for your existing business? The Spaceworks Incubator in Tacoma is offering a variety of services to help entrepreneurs grow their knowledge in business basics, strategy, and skills.
Two cohorts are being offered through Spaceworks as part of its incubator programs.
The first, the Business Launch Cohort, involves a 36-hour course over 12 weeks for participants behind an existing product or service. This program is for anyone who has tested their product or service in the market (friends, family, Etsy, brick and mortar, etc.) and have a clear understanding of what they offer to their customers.
The second cohort is the Business Foundations Cohort, a 12-hour course over four weeks for entrepreneurs with a business idea. This program will specifically focus on the "idea phase" of business planning. Attendees will work to understand the "why" behind their business, picking a business structure, and developing a vision, mission, and value statements.
Both cohorts will be offered twice a year. The cost of the Business Launch Cohort is priced at $200 and the Business Foundations Cohort is $100. Both programs are on a sliding scale depending on financial need.
Applications opened March 1 for the Spring cohort and will close March 31. To apply or learn more about the Spaceworks Incubator programs, visit here.