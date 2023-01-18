The City of Tacoma’s Community and Economic Development Department has announced that it is accepting small business restoration applications now through Feb. 2.
Eligible small businesses based in Tacoma are invited to submit an application by Feb. 2 at 11:59 p.m. Grant recipients of funding for property damage repair will be selected via random lottery and recipients and amounts of funding for market enhancement will be evaluated and selected. All applicants will be notified by Feb. 21. Click here for eligibility requirements and application details.
- Property damage repair (up to $3,000 for one occurrence of storefront damage occurring after Jan. 1, 2022);
- Market enhancement (up to $20,000 to complete or comply with permitting requirements to open — or keep open — a physical location OR to increase market share).
Free workshops for Small Business Restoration Property Damage Repair and Market Enhancement Grant applicants will be held virtually on Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. and Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m. Each workshop is one hour and has time reserved for a Q&A. Those interested in attending can pre-register by emailing RestorationGrant@cityoftacoma.org to receive a Zoom link.