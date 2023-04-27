Architect and Weddermann Architecture owner Jennifer Weddermann has been recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration as its 2023 Washington Small Business Person of the Year.
Weddermann’s firm was founded in 2010 and specializes in architectural design for residential, commercial, and community-based projects. Weddermann is additionally a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)-accredited architect and member of the U.S. Green Building Council, which is committed to practicing sustainable design and projects contributing to community growth.
“Jennifer Weddermann has demonstrated tenacity, perseverance, and generosity as an entrepreneur, and leads a successful woman-owned business that is adding value to the community in many ways,” SBA Seattle District director Kerrie Hurd said in a release. “The diversity of her work, the jobs she has created, and the overall growth of her business are an impressive example of the fine small businesses we’re fortunate to have in our local community."
Part of National Small Business Week (which runs through May 6), the SBA Small Business Person of the Year award highlights small business owners who have demonstrated resiliency and history as an established business with at least three years of operations, the release said.
Winners of the award must also demonstrate growth in net worth, business expansion, increase in jobs and sales, innovativeness of products or services, response to adversity, and contributions to community-oriented projects.
In addition to her work, Weddermann volunteers in her local community through pro-bono work, assisting local food banks and church groups and mentoring aspiring welders and artisans.
“Winning this award is quite an honor,” Weddermann said in the release. “I’ve grown this company on my own, from the ground up, with the help of a great team.”