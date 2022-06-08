Consumer demand in the pest control industry has steadily increased in recent years. Last year alone, the industry generated a service revenue of $10.4 billion — an 8 percent increase from 2020.
As the industry continues to grow, so does Sprague Pest Solutions. Last month, the Tacoma-based and family-owned pest control company was again included in Pest Control Technology magazine's Top 100 list (based on previous year’s revenues).
For the fifth consecutive year, Sprague Pest Solutions was ranked in the magazine’s top 25 as the 24th largest pest management company in the United States. The company currently has services centers across the Western U.S. in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, and California.
“We are proud and humbled to once again be named to PCT magazine’s Top 100 List,” said Sprague president Ross Treleven in a release. “Our inclusion on the list speaks to the passionate people we have here that deliver results for our customers every day. Our customers in the commercial business sector, especially food processing and distribution, realize the significant value of our service because our people will not let them fail. It’s all part of the unique culture that exists within Sprague’s growing service footprint.”
In addition to integrated pest control management and consulting services, Sprague also provides technical services like risk assessments, audit preparations, heat treatments, commodity fumigation and fumigation alternatives, large-scale bird exclusion and management, and employee food safety training.
The pest solution company is currently in its 96th year of providing integrated pest management solutions and has been passed down through four generations of the Trevelen family.
Those interested in the company's services can visit Sprague Pest Solutions’ webpage here.