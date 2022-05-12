The Tacoma City Council has announced that it is seeking applicants to fill 15 positions on the Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee through May 26.
The Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee is responsible for monitoring compliance with all provisions and regulations of TMC 1.07, promoting awareness of the City’s Equity in Contracting (EIC) program, and providing advice to the EIC program manager on overall EIC program performance effectiveness. The open positions include:
- Council Districts (five positions): One community member from each of the Districts;
- Contractor Representatives (seven positions): Minority Business Enterprise, Women Business Enterprise, Small Business Enterprise, Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, Large Prime, Union Signatory Firm, Open-Shop Firm; and
- Tacoma Public Utilities (TPU) Service Area Representatives (three positions): Recommended by the Tacoma Public Utility Board.
Qualified applicants must be residents of Tacoma or the TPU service area, cannot hold any other elected public office, or be an immediate family member of a City of Tacoma employee.
As part of the City’s commitment to fostering an equitable and anti-racist community, it wants its committees, boards, and commissions to reflect Tacoma’s diversity. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, people with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.