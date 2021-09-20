Tacoma’s Dome District to See Two New Multifamily Projects

Tacoma’s Dome District is looking to become more residential as evidenced by the upcoming development of two more multifamily projects, according to a report by the Puget Sound Business Journal.
Seattle-based development company Bode, formerly The Stratford Co., is developing the projects. They are located at 209 E. 26th St. and 217 E. 25th St., in Tacoma’s transit hub near the Tacoma Sounder station, the Link light rail stop and Sound Transit bus service.
The projects, called S29 and S30, are set to begin construction within the next 60 to 90 days. According to the article, Bode plans to apply for Tacoma’s 12-year multifamily property tax exemption program, which requires 20 percent of the units to be affordable to lower-income renters.
The building at 209 E. 26th will be 115,000 square feet and have 141 units. The project is expected to be completed 18 months after breaking ground, the article stated. In addition to traditional units, the building will include three live-work units that will allow the tenants to operate retail or offices on site and live in a separate part of the unit.
The second building, at 217 E. 25th St., will have 165 units and 90,000 square feet, the Journal reported.