The Tacoma Rhodes Center is welcoming Anchor QEA and Kelly’s Olympian Bar and Restaurant to its more than 180,000-square-foot commercial space in downtown Tacoma.
Anchor QEA is set to occupy roughly 6,000 square feet of office space once its build-out is completed this summer. Anchor QEA is a national environmental science and engineering consulting firm focused on nearshore and offshore projects. Currently, its headquarters are in Seattle.
The Rhodes Center also will be welcoming the longstanding Kelly’s Olympian, which holds a rich history in the Pacific Northwest as the third-longest continuously operating bar and restaurant in Portland. Kelly’s Olympian will bring its biker-branded dining and music venue to a second 8,000-square-foot location on the ground floor of the center.
The downtown Rhodes Center has been sizzling with action lately, according to Harrison Laird of Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services. Laird, along with John Bauder, handle Rhodes Center leasing.
“Tenants considering the Rhodes Center are drawn in by the ease of access, abundant parking, and vibrant urban setting,” said Laird. “The landlord has also been quite aggressive with offering competitive lease concessions including free parking, rent abatement, tenant improvement packages, plus a flexible floor plan which can accommodate tenants from 250 square feet to over 50,000 square feet.”
There are a few areas still being renovated in the building, including the lobbies and common areas. In addition, conference facilities are expected to be built out, with office spaces transitioning into a high-ceiling brick and beam open-concept space.
The Rhodes Center began in December 2020 when Rhodes Center Partners LLC and Astute Properties LLC purchased the campus from the State of Washington at $19.5 million. Buyer representation comes from Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate Services and Ethos Commercial Advisors.