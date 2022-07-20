Tacoma Rescue Mission is holding a grand opening for new thrift shop Mission Thrift in the 6th Avenue Business District July 22.
The shop will sell Tacoma Rescue Mission’s excess donated items including toys, clothing, and furniture.
The grand opening is open to everyone and will feature discounts, food and drink, and family-friendly activities.
The goal of Mission Thrift is to assist those experiencing homelessness and community members in need more broadly.
“We’re really excited about what this store offers,” said Tacoma Rescue Mission's director of social enterprise Darrin Miller in a statement. “The store has unique finds and great deals, but more importantly it supports an important cause. We’d love to see our community show up to support their neighbors and have some fun while they’re at it.”
Donated items will be sold at low prices; all revenue generated at Mission Thrift will go to support programs.
Mission Thrift is located on 6th Avenue in Tacoma and will be open Tuesday through Sunday. Donations will be accepted on site.
Learn more about Tacoma Rescue Mission and how to help here.