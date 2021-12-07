The University of Washington Tacoma shared last week that Aaron Artman, president of the Tacoma Rainiers since 2007, will teach revenue generation at the Milgard School of Business.
The class, part of the school's sports enterprise management program, will be held this winter quarter at Cheney Stadium, UW Tacoma said, adding that parking will be free for students.
As highlighted by the UW Tacoma website, Artman led the $30 million rebuild project of Cheney Stadium in 2011. Later that year, he directed the Rainiers to the second-largest attendance in league history; now he leads the operations to one of the most profitable minor league teams in the United States, UW Tacoma said. Artman was the Pacific Coast League Executive of the Year in 2017, and was nominated for the Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award for Community Engagement with U.S. Military veterans. He was additionally one of the leading negotiators on behalf of minor league baseball with MLB, the school noted.
Several others from Rainiers' management will also provide information for the class, per UW Tacoma. They include Shane Santman, VP of Sales; Megan Mead, VP of Marketing; Casey Catherwood, creative director; and Ashley Schutt, director of baseball operations and merchandise.