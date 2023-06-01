Tacoma Public Utilities has hired Seattle Public Library executive Alex Yoon to serve as its deputy director/chief administrative officer.
In the role, Yoon is responsible for the financial and operational administration of Tacoma Public Utilities, including coordinating support of water, rail, and power utilities serving the City of Tacoma and many neighboring communities in Pierce and King Counties.
Yoon has more than 25 years of experience, most recently as the chief financial and administrative officer and director of the administrative services division of the Seattle Public Library. Previously, she was the CFO of Public Health — Seattle and King County as well as the finance manager for King County Department of Enterprise Services' finance and business operations division.
"We had a very competitive candidate pool for the position, and I believe Alex’s particular strengths and accomplishments with strong financial acumen will lead our organization to the next level of operational excellence," utilities director Jackie Flowers said in a prepared statement. "Her experience with shared services and process improvement will lend themselves to top priorities I have for the near future and beyond. I am excited to welcome her to the team."