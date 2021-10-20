Due to the escalating statewide educator shortage, paired with an increasingly competitive hiring environment, Tacoma Public Schools recently announced that it will now be offering $250-5,000 hiring bonuses to help fill key positions.
According to a release from the school district, the bonuses, and the positions to why they apply, are:
Nurses ($5,000)
LPNs ($3,500 if you are licensed)
Bus drivers ($3,500 for CDL Class B certified, $2,500 for non-CDL Class B certified)
Paraeducators ($500)
Bus monitors ($500)
Nutrition services ($500; No high school diploma or GED required — district offering incentives to obtain GED)
Noon hour supervisors ($250)
School support/contract tracing ($250). “$250 bonuses will be paid in the first paycheck,” the district wrote. “For bonuses $500 and above, half will be paid after 90 days of employment, and the other half will be paid at the end of the school year in June 2022.”
The bonuses will be financed by state Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, according to the district release. If a current employee refers someone that is eventually hired in any capacity, they will receive a $150 bonus.
The release also noted that the district is looking for emergency substitutes and has temporarily altered requirements so that more people are eligible to apply for the role. For the time being, emergency substitutes only need to have an AA degree to be eligible. (Previously, an emergency substitute needed to have a bachelor’s degree to apply.) Base pay for the position has increased to $200 a day; candidates need to have five years of work or volunteer experience.