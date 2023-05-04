Tacoma-Pierce County EDB Annual Meeting: Making Economic Progress, Recognizing Excellence

The Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County on Wednesday cited business recruitment and retention progress coming out of the pandemic; underscored its emerging efforts to create a more equitable business community; and recognized organizations, businesses, and individuals positively impacting Pierce County’s economy and communities during its 2023 annual meeting.
The meeting was held at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood and drew 340 people for the lunch meeting. It was EDB's 45th annual event.
Updating the audience on EDB’s business-recruitment efforts in 2022, EDB’s president and CEO, Bruce Kendall, said the organization had direct outreach to 27 new companies last year and that 40 companies are now in the recruitment pipeline.
“That's a pretty big number to add to that pipeline,” Kendall said, noting progress from the decline EDB saw in the throes of the pandemic.
Seventeen of the 27 companies are in manufacturing, including aerospace, green energy, and advanced manufacturing. He highlighted one success story last year being Harbor Freight Tools deciding to open a new facility in Frederickson that will add 800 jobs and $30 million in private capital investment.
The national tool retailer signed a build-to-suit lease totaling 782,875 square feet at the so-called Fred310 site, according to a March 30 news release from Pierce County.
“This was a big effort by the county, by the Economic Development Board, the state of Washington, and lots of other partners,” Kendall said. “Two years ago, when we were online doing this meeting, I wasn’t telling you stories like this, so … we’re starting to see investments from outside the marketplace come back.”
Looking at business retention and expansion, EDB has 22 ongoing projects, he said. Among success stories, he noted Niagara Bottling’s Frederickson plant completed a $35 million expansion in 2022 that adds a production line and 25 more jobs to the 100 there now. EDB recruited Niagara in 2012, Niagara opened in 2014, and the expansion will be its third.
Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County executive, referenced the Harbor Freight and Niagara Bottling projects during his remarks, saying, “I love it when people invest in Pierce County and our people, like Harbor Freight is doing out at the Fred310, but I actually love it more when people reinvest in Pierce County, like Niagara Bottling — when they've been here, they know who we are, they know our people, they know our community, and they say, ‘I want to double down; I want to do more there.’ That is very exciting.”
He also praised efforts by Lisa Goodman, EDB’s board chair and on the executive team at The Benaroya Co., for helping lead EDB efforts to improve inclusivity and economic opportunity for all communities in the region through a focus on BIPOC business growth — what EDB refers to as its new fourth pillar. The other three are business recruitment, business retention, and business acceleration in the trade/logistics and technology clusters, with another emerging cluster in entrepreneurship. The fourth pillar is “really focusing on expanding economic opportunity for everybody in our community,” Dammeier said, drawing applause from attendees, “and that is good for everybody in our community when we do it.”
Goodman, in her remarks earlier in the meeting, said she was most proud to be working on inclusive economic development.
“We have embraced our role as an anti-racist organization focused in ensuring our work reflects our community and business needs across the board,” Goodman said. “We have a long way to go to ensure that our work reaches not just large established companies, but also those from historically underrepresented communities.”
At the board level, EDB is enhancing its leadership to better represent the demographics of the communities it serves, adding small-business seats from minority-owned companies to the board, and it has asked all EDB investors to recommend talented individuals from across all communities, races, genders, ages, and ethnicities, she said.
“This is a work in progress and we are committed to it,” Goodman said. “Building upon this work will help us make the South Sound a better place to live, work, and do business.”
EDB’s ROI
From 2018 through 2022, EDB helped facilitate 2,947 jobs with $224.2 million in wages and salaries, $237.2 million in private capital investment, and $10 million in revenue bonds. The numbers include companies deciding to enter the market and those already here and choosing to expand locally.
For every $1 invested in EDB, the average return on that investment over the five years was $77, Kendall said, noting the organization’s efforts are measured in five-year increments, in part due to the time it takes to complete deals. Recruitment, for example, can span 12-18 months, even two years, from time of contact to a company’s decision to enter the market.
“Looking back over these years, this covered the pandemic, so our numbers are not nearly as robust as they were if you were at our annual meeting back in 2019 or 2018,” he said.
In 2018, the ROI was $1 to $184.
“We want to get back there,” Kendall said, noting that after the Great Recession, it was $1 to $83. “I really look forward to next year and showing an even bigger number, but we're still in a place where we're adding value, and you all should be pleased if you're investors, I think, that through this very difficult time of the pandemic, you were able to see your way to support our work so we can continue to do what we're doing.”
More detail is found in EDB's 2022 annual report.
Headwinds and challenges
EDB continues to get many questions about the future of offices and the future of downtown as the hybrid work model evolves, Kendall said. While EDB has no answers now, it's working closely with the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber and others to try to think through where that's headed, he said.
Workforce issues also remain top of mind, Kendall said, citing underemployed people in Pierce County "who, if given the right skills, and they want those skills, could really move up the economic ladder." EDB and others are trying to figure out how to do that more robustly than is occurring now.
Industrial land scarcity is another challenge, Kendall said, noting the Tacoma Tide Flats subarea planning process is underway and in the Environmental Impact Statement process. Where that planning process ends up is important to manufacturing industrial centers, he said.
"Where are we going to put these manufacturers we're trying to recruit?" he said, alluding to less available land than in the past.
Housing also is a huge challenge, but one that EDB doesn't have the resources to address, Kendall said.
Golden Shovel Awards
The EDB created the Golden Shovel Award to honor businesses, organizations, or individuals that have made a significant contribution to the economic wellbeing of Tacoma-Pierce County.
EDB gave two Golden Shovels this year: one to Bev Losey, retired senior vice president from Brown & Brown Insurance in Tacoma, and one to the Youth Marine Foundation of Tacoma.
Excellent 10
The EDB at each annual meeting presents the Excellent 10, what it calls a list of “10 great economic development projects” in Pierce County worked on or completed the previous year. Projects vary from industrial and office expansions to educational facilities to sewer infrastructure, or from hospitals to museums. This year’s Excellent 10 were culled from a list of 40 nominees.
The 10:
- Bates Technical College-Allied Health Center, a $44 million project for clinics, learning labs, and other student spaces
- Campfire Coffee, a Tacoma roastery that has won contracts with Trader Joe’s, Metropolitan Market, and Walmart-Sam’s Club and is expanding into a second downtown Tacoma location
- Celebrity Cake Studio, a family-owned and operated cake boutique in Tacoma
- Dobbs Peterbilt Western region headquarters in Sumner
- Emish Market, a specialty supermarket in Fife
- Linda Womack, managing director of the Washington State Department of Commerce, who has helped minority-owned businesses in the region secure more than $290 million in contracting and financing opportunities in her previous role as director of the Minority Business Development Agency
- University of Washington Tacoma School of Engineering & Technology for its world-class computer-science programs
- Washington Small Business Development Center and Pierce College: The Business Collaborative, a six-month program to support 30 small businesses that are BIPOC, woman- or veteran-owned, or Spanish speaking across Pierce County
- Washington State Department of Transportation’s Interstate 5/State Route 16 Tacoma-Pierce County HOV project, which was completed after 20-plus years (drawing large applause from the audience)
- WorkForce Central-Hire Pierce County, for the Next Gen Program providing largely BIPOC and female young adults 16 to 24 with work experience through a paid internship program supporting 91 businesses in the county recovering from the pandemic.
Hometown keynote
Jahmad Canley, CEO and senior consultant of Potential Unleashed Consulting based in Tacoma, delved into habits, attitudes, beliefs, and expectations (HABEs) and their effect in workplaces.
“Every group has HABEs,” Canley said. “The question becomes, What are they? And are the ones that we currently hold helping us or possibly holding us back?”
A lot of people bring old HABEs into new environments, HABEs that no longer serve them well, he said.
“There's no shame in that; it's understanding that the environment is changing. We might need to do some things different,” Canley said.
In HABE, research says beliefs are the most powerful because if someone believes something to be true or not, it controls one’s life, actions, and behaviors, he said. Leaders, though, have been conditioned to look at results, he said.
“And if the results aren't what we want, where do we go next? Behaviors. But what did this all begin with? Beliefs. Please remember this: Beliefs give birth to behaviors; behaviors give birth to results,” Canley said.
“Beliefs are that important,” he said. “I work with so many leaders who spend their time, for a good reason and effort, focused on results and behaviors. And I watch leaders get burned out because once you deal with behaviors, the moment you get one behavior under control, what happens? Another one pops up in its place. Here's where I would ask you to spend your time and your focus: strategically thinking about what is the one belief I would want everyone in my organization to have? And then to strategically think about how do I have to facilitate that. If I want people to know that they can trust me, I must do more than stand on the stage and say, ‘You can trust me.’ I need to sit down with them and ask, ‘What would that look like for you? What would it take for you in order for you to trust me? … What we can do is help facilitate cultures and environments to help people start to shift their own beliefs towards ones that we know are constructive for us moving forward.”