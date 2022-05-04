The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber has announced that it is seeking, now through May 16, nominations for the 2022 Spotlight on Business Awards.
The awards celebrate businesses who have achieved notable things over the past year, whether it's experiencing impressive strategic growth, helping employees in an unexpected way, or making inroads into equitability and inclusivity efforts.
Awards are made in the following categories:
- Small business
- Medium business
- Large business
- Non-Profit organization
- Minority-owned business
- Veteran-owned business
- Business supporter of the military
- Resiliency in business
Click here for additional information. Those who have questions can contact Tayler Kirby at taylerk@tacomachamber.org.