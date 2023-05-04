Several aspects of local business, as well as related local social issues, were in focus Thursday at the annual (and sold-out) Pierce County Outlook luncheon and expo at the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup. Hundreds of area leaders gathered for the event.
The event, hosted by the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, was emceed by Chamber CEO and President Andrea Reay and assisted by Washington State Fair CEO Renee McClain. It was keynoted by local television journalist and speaker Angela Poe Russell, who discussed the power and importance of grit and community in her speech.
Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier also gave an update on the status of the county, addressing interest rates and construction.
“While our permits are down, the value of our permits are up,” Dammeier said. And about businesses coming to Pierce County, he added he was encouraged that, “We are still seeing people investing in Pierce County.”
The remainder of the event featured two panel discussions: one on the future of the South Sound and another on South Sound business issues.
During the first panel, the subjects were housing and homelessness, the workforce, and economic development. Panelists included Myron Bernard of the Tacoma Rescue Mission, Sherri Jensen of Valeo Vocation, Katie Condit of WorkForce Central, Betty Capestany of Pierce County EDC, and David Schroedel of the Downtown Tacoma Partnership.
Condit shared some county employment numbers, like that 24,000 people in the county currently are seeking work. Bernard talked about housing vulnerable community members, and how doing so directly ties into the business community's interests. Schroedel built upon that sentiment, saying that his organization’s main objectives are keeping downtown “safe, clean, and welcoming.”
Between the two panels, the state of banking in the South Sound was addressed by Aaron Deer, chief strategy and innovation officer of Umpqua Bank. Because the issues of some high-profile national banks are taking up much of the media spotlight, Deer made it a point to address what’s going on locally.
“Local banks are well-positioned (and strong),” he said.
The second panel covered cybersecurity, small business and e-commerce, marketing, and coworking and creative spaces. Deveeshree Nayak of the University of Washington Tacoma, Umi Wagoner of eTc Tacoma, Stephanie Schramm of MadCap Marketing, and Jessica Johnston from Courthouse Square were the panelists.
The expo and networking sessions took place before and after the on-stage sessions; a raffle was held at the end of the event.