With current CEO Tom Pierson departing soon, the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber is searching for a replacement.
This week, the organization officially began its search for his successor. A comprehensive guide laying out not only technical details but also key characteristics sought for the role has been published by the Chamber. Take a look at it here.
Submitted candidate materials will be looked at on an ongoing basis and interviews will start in mid-January. Applicants are asked to submit a two-page résumé and a two-page-max cover letter addressed to the organization’s board chair, AJ Gordon, who can be reached here. Questions and referrals can be directed toward the Valtas Group’s Amy Burton at amy@valtasgroup.comor (206) 718-5122 or Ed Rogan at Ed@valtasgroup.comor (206) 697-8428.
The role will remain open until the Jan. 21 priority deadline. Apply here.