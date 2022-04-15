The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announced earlier today that Andrea Reay, previously president and CEO of the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, has been selected to replace Tom Pierson as chamber CEO.
Pierson announced his retirement last fall. Reay will begin her tenure with the chamber in May.
“We are ready to engage (Reay’s) varied experiences with small and large businesses, nonprofits, advocacy and partnerships, and community engagement to maximize the services and benefits the Chamber provides the South Sound business community,” Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber board chair AJ Gordon, of Banner Bank, said in a release announcing the transition.
Pacific Northwest-born Reay is an experienced nonprofit manager, business consultant, and community organizer, according to the release. After studying theater and classics at the University of Washington, she worked for 15 years in nonprofit arts management. In 2013, she channeled those experiences in a marketing role with Discover Burien. Since 2016, Reay has served as president and CEO of the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, the release said.
Reay said in the release that she has admired the programs and work at the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber under Pierson’s guidance and is looking forward to building on his successes.
“I’m excited to explore this new path in my career journey,” Reay said in a Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce release.
