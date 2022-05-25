The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announced the 2022 Spotlight on Business Awards Nominee list this week.
The awards aim to celebrate businesses and organizations that are exceptional and achieve positive things in local commerce, in their industries, and in the community they are part of, a chamber release said.
On June 16, there will be a free community event — the Happy Hour Business Expo — to celebrate the nominees. Nominees are encouraged to bring their friends and families to the event, which will include food, drinks, vendors, entertainment, and the Spotlight On Business Awards ceremony.
This year's categories are Nonprofit Organization, Small Business, Medium-Sized Business, Large Business, Minority-Owned Business, Veteran-Owned Business, Business Supporter fo the Military, and Resiliency in Business.
The 2022 Spotlight on Business Awards nominees, which include South Sound Business, are listed below:
- Accident & Injury Chiropractic
- Acts Pharmacy and Healthcare Services
- Aero Precision
- BIMA Services
- Bethel School District
- Buzzerd's on 6th
- Catffieinated
- The Doty Group
- First Citizens Bank
- Greedy Vegan Catering
- Gwynnelee LLC DBA Fircrest Towing
- Kanon Electric
- The Korean Women's Association
- MadCap Marketing
- My Pampered Life Seattle
- Neaxus
- The Neighborhood Plant Project
- NineLine Veteran Services
- South Sound Business
- St. Vincent de Paul of Tacoma-Pierce County
- Tacoma-Pierce County Association of REALTORS
- Tacoma Little Theater
- Tacoma Trophy
- Velvet's Big Easy