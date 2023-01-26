The first in-person Horizons Economic Forecast gathering in a few years was held this morning at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. The sold-out Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber event featured speakers from various economic sectors.
South Sound Business was an event sponsor.
Emceed by Chamber President and CEO Andrea Reay and Chamber board chair Eli Taylor, the event began with a few words from Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, who spoke about the pivoting many businesses have had to do during the pandemic, and how those using the experience for introspection and improvements can come out better for the wear.
Port of Tacoma CEO Eric Johnson followed. He highlighted the port’s impact on the local economy, including its contribution of 14,450 direct (and 42,100 indirect) jobs and its $4.5 billion ($9.33 billion indirect) total business output. Boeing’s Rich White then stepped on stage to talk about that company’s expansive reach into Pierce County.
The day’s keynote was Fiqri Dine, executive director and head of investments at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.
“GDP growth is fine, but the markets are telling us a different story,” Dine said. “They tell us a recession is coming.”
That recession, Dine said, should be relatively mild and could come either in the summer or the fall.
KBTC Public TV’s Tom Layson led the final two segments of the event. First, he interviewed Sound Resource Economics’ principal Neal Johnson about this year’s Pierce County Economic Index, which Johnson said dropped 1.5 percent. Layson then led a short, varied conversation with Bill Adamson of South Sound Military and Communities Partnership; Rob Brewster of InterUrban Development; Samuel Bradshaw of WorkForce Central; and Burhan Saleh of Al’s Hot Chicken.
Video updates were provided by Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland and Congressman Derek Kilmer.