The City of Tacoma has announced that it is currently recruiting volunteer members for the Tacoma Permit Advisory Group.
The Permit Advisory Group will participate in discussions and provide recommendations focused on the following duties and responsibilities, including:
- Meet monthly with City staff to review, discuss, and provide recommendations to City Manager and City Council for the improvement of City policies, codes, and procedures for the issuance of residential and commercial permits;
- Review best practices in peer communities;
- Monitor implementation progress and recommend adjustments;
- Review and provide recommendations to the city manager and city council regarding proposed City policies and laws which affect the development code and the permitting system.
- Establish guiding principles to guide policy and best practice recommendations made by the Advisory Group.
The Advisory Group consists of 18 members — seven at-large stakeholders and 11 development stakeholders. Each member of the Advisory Group will be appointed for a two-year term, for a maximum of three terms, or six years total.
Application materials will be reviewed by the Advisory Group chair, co-chairs, and staff, with the potential for candidate interviews in November. The City Manager will review recommendations and make final appointments. To apply to become a member of the Permit Advisory Group, visit here.