The City of Tacoma has announced that is receiving receive a $100,000 “Our Town” grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support creative placemaking in the McKinley Hill neighborhood.
This is one of 57 grants being awarded nationwide. A total of $4.18 million has been approved by the NEA in the “Our Town” category.
"We are humbled and grateful to receive this funding from the NEA," said councilmember Catherine Ushka in a prepared statement. "This support helps our community continue the vital work of reimagining the McKinley Neighborhood, a historically underserved area whose identity is being shaped today by the dreams and aspirations of its community members. We are committed to creating a vibrant and inclusive community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”
The City of Tacoma said in a release that, with support from the NEA, it will fund a placemaking plan, a cohort training program for emerging artists, a series of temporary artworks, and at least one permanent public artwork for the McKinley Hill Neighborhood.