The Washington State Transportation Commission is currently seeking public input on lowering toll rates for vehicles traveling on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. The reduction has been made possible through additional funding recently provided by the state legislature, according to a post on the commission's website.
Toll rates are expected to be reduced by about 75 cents, but there remains the question of how these rates should be applied to vehicles of different sizes. The Transportation Commission has provided the public with three different toll-rate reduction plans that could potentially be implemented:
- Option 1: 75 cent toll rate reduction only applies to 2-axle vehicles;
- Option 2: 75 cent toll rate reduction applies to all vehicles; or
- Option 3: 75 cent toll rate reduction applies to 2-axle vehicles, and a per axle multiplier applied for vehicles with more than 2-axles.
The public may express their preference for one of these options through an online public forum available through Thursday, June 30. The feedback gathered from this forum will be shared with the commission in July, when they will select which rate reduction option to move forward with.
A final hearing is set for August, with the new rate reduction plan anticipated to be implemented Oct. 1.
To express your preferences, visit the online public forum.