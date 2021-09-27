The City of Tacoma has appointed Lisa Woods, assistant to the city manager, to serve as the City's chief equity officer.
Over the last seven months, Woods has supported the City Manager’s Office as a member of the city manager’s executive team. She has overseen administrative functions while also serving in the chief equity officer role on an interim basis.
Woods has been involved in the City’s equity work from the point that the Office of Equity and Human Rights was first established as a member of the city’s Equity and Empowerment Think Tank as well as the city’s Equity Cohort with the Government Alliance on Race and Equity.
Woods joined the City of Tacoma in 2011 as the business/finance manager for Tacoma Venues and Events. She served in that role until 2019, when she was appointed to the role of assistant to the city manager in the City Manager’s Office.
Tacoma Names New Chief Equity Officer
Tags
Antoinette Alexander
Antoinette Alexander is a South Sound Business contributor.
