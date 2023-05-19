A network of licensed, independent mental-health clinicians with offices in Washington and Oregon has expanded into the South Sound with the opening of a new office in downtown Tacoma.
Mindful Therapy Group has opened in The Rhodes Center at 950 Broadway, Suite 404, increasing access to evidence-based mental health care for community members in the region, according to a news release.
This marks Mindful Therapy’s ninth location. Other Washington offices are in Mountlake Terrace, Northgate, Fremont, Southcenter, Elliot Bay, and Vancouver. It has two offices in Oregon, in Tigard and Portland, with plans to open another in Portland later this year.
“We’re excited to bring our services to the Tacoma community,” Derek Crain, a licensed independent clinical social worker and co-founder and CEO of Mindful Therapy Group, said in the release. “Our new location will allow us to see more Washingtonians who desperately need mental health care while also supporting licensed therapists who are building and thriving in their independent practices.”
The new office offers 5,300 square feet of space, with 17 patient rooms, a provider-only work room, conference rooms, and a break room. The location has on-site parking, bike storage, and is two blocks from the Commerce Street Light Rail station.
“The truth is many Washington state residents who need mental health care aren’t getting treatment due to a shortage of providers. We hope our expansion in the Tacoma market can benefit those who have previously been on waitlists or unable to access care,” Crain said.
Since launching in 2011, Mindful has grown its independent provider network to 850-plus clinicians serving more than 14,000 patients per week for therapy, including individuals, couples, and families. Its therapists cover hundreds of specialty areas, including depression, anxiety, relationship problems, behavioral and learning disorders like ADHD, and more.
Individuals interested in therapy can search Mindful’s online database of providers or enter its referral process to be matched.